Belarus mature enough to produce Belarusian car to the maximum - Lukashenko at BELGEE

Belarus is mature enough to produce Belarusian car to the maximum. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during the meeting with the employees of BELGEE, BELTA reports.

"Only forward!" - emphasized the Belarusian leader. One of the main global trends now is the production of cars powered by clean electric energy. Belarus, the President noted, has also decided to follow this path, developing the existing production.

"The purpose of my visit is perspective," said Alexander Lukashenko

