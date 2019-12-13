3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus mature enough to produce Belarusian car to the maximum - Lukashenko at BELGEE
Belarus is mature enough to produce Belarusian car to the maximum. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during the meeting with the employees of BELGEE, BELTA reports.
"Only forward!" - emphasized the Belarusian leader. One of the main global trends now is the production of cars powered by clean electric energy. Belarus, the President noted, has also decided to follow this path, developing the existing production.
"The purpose of my visit is perspective," said Alexander Lukashenko
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All