PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

One 5th of all early spring grain and leguminous crops sown in Belarus

Brest, Gomel and Grodno regions are the leaders. 18 thousand tractors are involved in field work in the whole country. A significant part of soil is used for sowing corn. This culture is most resistant to drought, it brings a big return in animal husbandry and poultry farming. This season, farmers expect certain bonuses from garden products as well as melons and gourds.

Agricultural organizations plan to harvest this year 8.5 million tons of grain with an average yield of 40 centners per hectare.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All