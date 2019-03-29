3.42 RUB
One 5th of all early spring grain and leguminous crops sown in Belarus
Brest, Gomel and Grodno regions are the leaders. 18 thousand tractors are involved in field work in the whole country. A significant part of soil is used for sowing corn. This culture is most resistant to drought, it brings a big return in animal husbandry and poultry farming. This season, farmers expect certain bonuses from garden products as well as melons and gourds.
Agricultural organizations plan to harvest this year 8.5 million tons of grain with an average yield of 40 centners per hectare.
