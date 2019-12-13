Belarus improves its real sector economic sentiment index

In January, Belarus increased the index of economic sentiment of the real sector organizations. This was stated by the National Bank, which noted that the traditional seasonal slowdown in economic activity at the beginning of the year has not prevented the growth of the index. Thus, the index has increased to almost 4%, exceeding its average value since 2005. Such a result was achieved due to the gradual recovery of demand on the domestic and foreign markets, as well as a decrease in inventories. A significant contribution to the positive dynamics of the index was made by the industry.