Licensing of imports of wood boards from EU countries introduced in Belarus

Licensing of imports of chipboards and fiberboards from the EU countries is introduced in Belarus. This is provided by the decision of the Council of Ministers № 599 of September 9, 2022.



"Licensing of imported wood boards is introduced to support Belarusian producers and increase the production of import-substituting products. According to the concern, the use of licensing procedures for import of foreign counterparts will help domestic producers to further increase their presence in the wholesale supply of wood boards in the domestic market, as well as allow them to plan expansion of the range of products with early access to consumer supplies (both in the country and the EAEC) without looking back at foreign competitors," explained the press service of the Belarusian Forest and Paper Industry Concern.



According to the Resolution, the import of the goods produced in the European Union countries for the domestic consumption is carried out under the one-time license, issued by the Ministry of the Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade in coordination with the Belarusian Forest and Paper Industry Concern.



For approval of the issuance of a license the interested person shall apply to the Belarusian Forest and Paper Industry Concern with the following documents: a letter in any form with a reasonable request to approve the issuance of a license, an application in two copies, drawn up in accordance with the rules, as well as a document of origin of the goods. If an application for a license is submitted by a representative of an interested party, a document certifying the right to represent the interests is required. The Concern will approve the issuance of a license free of charge within 10 working days from the date of receipt of the documents.



The decree will enters into force 10 days after its official publication and will be valid for six months.



