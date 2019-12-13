VAT for foreign Internet-shops introduced in Belarus

The value added tax is introduced in Belarus for selling goods through foreign Internet stores. This is provided for in the amendments to the Tax Code. Prior to July 1, only Belarusian online stores were such taxpayers. The new category of taxpayers must register with the tax authorities. According to some estimates, the innovation will increase the budget by about 40 million rubles. According to statistics, the number of Belarusians who shop online is rapidly approaching 5 million.