64 dairy farms to be built in Belarus in 5 years

More than 60 dairy farms will be built in Belarus in the next few years, while 40 farms will be reconstructed. The agro-industrial complex of Minsk Region, where 17 such facilities will be constructed next year with state support, follows a special path.



The regional executive committee will allocate part of the funds to purchase milking equipment for those farms, whose milk yield per cow is about 7 thousand liters a year. One of the pilot projects is already being implemented in the farm "Veseisky Pokrov", Slutsk District.



Rural Construction Plant produces reinforced concrete structures for the construction of agro-industrial complex in the Minsk Region. A Slutsk-based company also fulfills orders for cattle breeding in Grodno Region.

