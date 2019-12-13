3.42 RUB
64 dairy farms to be built in Belarus in 5 years
More than 60 dairy farms will be built in Belarus in the next few years, while 40 farms will be reconstructed. The agro-industrial complex of Minsk Region, where 17 such facilities will be constructed next year with state support, follows a special path.
The regional executive committee will allocate part of the funds to purchase milking equipment for those farms, whose milk yield per cow is about 7 thousand liters a year. One of the pilot projects is already being implemented in the farm "Veseisky Pokrov", Slutsk District.
Rural Construction Plant produces reinforced concrete structures for the construction of agro-industrial complex in the Minsk Region. A Slutsk-based company also fulfills orders for cattle breeding in Grodno Region.
