Belarus achieves best index in foreign trade since 2012 over six months

Over six months, Belarus has reached the best index for 10 years in foreign trade in goods and services. This was stated by Minister of Economy Alexander Chervyakov. According to the estimation of the Minister, within January-June the GDP growth rate will amount to approximately 96%. It is planned that the forced slowdown will be replaced by the recovery dynamics in the second half of the year. At the same time, our economy is working steadily and in a balanced way. Industrial flagships already have portfolios of orders until the end of the year.