Project to monitor dynamics of economic development launched in Belarus

A project to monitor the dynamics of economic development has been launched in Belarus. The special project index 360 makes it possible to track the activity and state of the retail business at no cost. The new monitoring tool covers all areas of the sale of goods, the performance of work and the provision of services.

The base for calculating the index is daily updated data and comes from cash registers from all over the country.

