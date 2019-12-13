PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
FoodProm forum held in Borisov, to promote brands of Belarusian manufacturers

Cooperation between business, trade and manufacturers is once again in spotlight of the Belarusian food industry. The FoodProm forum took place in Minsk Region. The main goal is to promote the brands of Belarusian manufacturers and increase the competitiveness of domestic goods. Еhe Belarusian food industry has good export indicators. 13 new countries are added during the year. Belarusian New Year gifts have gone abroad, including to America. In general, there are many new products and they bring good income.

Meetings of business, trade and manufacturers in each region of the country are planned at the FoodProm project.

