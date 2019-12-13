3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Sowing begins in 4 districts of Mogilev Region
15-20 ha will be used for oats and barley crops. The campaign is based on warm weather and a sufficient amount of moisture in the soil. Its results can be seen in a month. The start was accompanied by a rite in in the field of Kirov district. The land was plowed, the heads of agricultural enterprises of the region were the first to throw grain into the ground.
The main field work in Mogilev Region will begin no earlier than March 10. Nearly 400 thousand hectares will be involved.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All