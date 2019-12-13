Sowing begins in 4 districts of Mogilev Region

15-20 ha will be used for oats and barley crops. The campaign is based on warm weather and a sufficient amount of moisture in the soil. Its results can be seen in a month. The start was accompanied by a rite in in the field of Kirov district. The land was plowed, the heads of agricultural enterprises of the region were the first to throw grain into the ground.



The main field work in Mogilev Region will begin no earlier than March 10. Nearly 400 thousand hectares will be involved.

