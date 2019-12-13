EAEU about to adopt development program ending 2035

The EAEU is going to specify the main aspects of the economic development ending 2035. The structure of the document has already been approved in the EAEU. Its adoption will form possible scenarios and forecasts of developments in the global economy, as well as provide the members states with additional economic benefits from integration. As the commission noted, there is generally positive activity in the Eurasian Union today, so the results of last year's economic growth is a little over 4.5%. We're adding and in mutual trade, last year the index was the maximum for the past 7 years.