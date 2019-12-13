More attention should be paid to new joint projects and production of competitive products in EAEU

The Eurasian Economic Union should pay more attention to new joint projects and the creation of competitive products. This was stated by the head of the EEC Board, Mikhail Myasnikovich. Now the map of industrialization has been adopted as part of the association. Funding sources for promising projects is being sought. Special attention is paid to domestic mutual investment. In three or four months, the Eurasian Economic Commission expects to form a fund that will provide financial support for joint projects.



