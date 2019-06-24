EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EAEC proposes to take measures against unreasonable requests for the supply of products

The countries of Eurasian integration have already developed a strategic decision to find out uniform requirements and a single procedure for admitting products to the market. But recently the process has slowed down.

The commission also discussed introduction of a sixth environmentally friendly fuel class for vehicles. According to experts, this will help carriers get some benefits in working with the European Union.

