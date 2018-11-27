PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Formation of common oil and gas markets remains important task in EAEU

Following the meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council, more than 10 orders were signed in Minsk today: on the development of a concept for the development of digital economies of the EAEU, joint forecasts for the AIC and the formation of the financial market. An important step was taken this year: an agreement was signed on harmonization of legislation in this area. The formation of common markets for oil and gas remains an important task. Belarus advocates for equal conditions in determining tariffs for transportation by analogy with rail traffic and electricity.

The gas market should be created in 2025. The corresponding Treaty will be prepared in three years. Experts from all five countries are working on it.

