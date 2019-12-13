3.42 RUB
Production of agro-industrial complex rises to $154.8 billion in EAEU
The production of food products in the Eurasian Economic Union in the first 11 months of last year increased by 5% to almost $155 billion. The increase was recorded in all EAEU countries, most of all in Kazakhstan. In Belarus it was plus 3.5%. Armenia showed the least growth of 0.5%.
