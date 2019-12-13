PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

EAEU Intergovernmental Council starts in Yerevan

The agenda includes issues of industrial cooperation, the common market of gas, oil and oil products.

The meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union Intergovernmental Council will start in Yerevan on October 20. The heads of the governments of the five countries will discuss the financing of industrial cooperation projects, as well as the elimination of obstacles on the internal market of the union. In addition, the Eurasian Economic Commission will report on the progress of preparation of treaties on common gas, oil and oil products markets.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All