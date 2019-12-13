3.42 RUB
EAEU Intergovernmental Council starts in Yerevan
The agenda includes issues of industrial cooperation, the common market of gas, oil and oil products.
The meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union Intergovernmental Council will start in Yerevan on October 20. The heads of the governments of the five countries will discuss the financing of industrial cooperation projects, as well as the elimination of obstacles on the internal market of the union. In addition, the Eurasian Economic Commission will report on the progress of preparation of treaties on common gas, oil and oil products markets.
