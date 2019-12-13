Meeting of Eurasian Economic Union Intergovernmental Council starts in Yerevan

The EAEU Intergovernmental Council will gather today in a broad composition. There are 13 issues on the agenda, from cooperation to trade. Many of them have already been discussed the day before by the prime ministers. But today there is an opportunity to study each of them in detail in order to find a mutually beneficial decision.

The main issue is the mutual trade inside the Union. How active are the export deliveries? And what barriers do producers have today? The main areas of industrial cooperation will also be analyzed. But the main focus is, of course, import substitution.

The countries are discussing joint projects where they want to combine both scientific ideas and the production capacities. At each meeting at the level of heads of government, they also discuss the common markets for natural resources, oil and gas products.

Belarus is an active participant of the Eurasian integration and is ready to defend its position during the negotiations. And cooperation projects are in the top of our interest. Our proposal on one of them, the Eurasian electric bus, was supported by the Five. It is now at an active stage of implementation.

Before the meeting of the Intergovernmental Council, the heads of government will also be received by the President of Armenia. As far as the bilateral relations between Minsk and Yerevan are concerned, the countries are set up for new projects and, apart from trade, plan to start a joint assembly of elevators with a partial localization in Armenia. Other projects are also discussed. For example, one of the service providers is considered to be a partner in creating a national healthcare system.