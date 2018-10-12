V Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia in Mogilev brings together over 2,000 participants

The 5th Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia in Mogilev became the largest in its history, gathering more than 2,000 participants. More than 70 documents on cooperation will be signed. And the expected portfolio of contracts is not less than half a billion dollars. The President will take part in the main events. It is planned that, together with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the head of the Belarusian state will speak at the plenary session of the forum dedicated to the priority areas of regional cooperation as a key factor for integration and union construction.

The third day of the Forum of Regions will be no less intense. Several major events are planned at once. For example, in the golden hall of the historic building of the former city government, the meeting of the Chairmen of the Upper Chambers of the Parliaments of Belarus and Russia, Mikhail Myasnikovich and Valentina Matvienko will be held.

After the Council, the participants will meet in plenary session, where they will discuss the regional partnership, which determines the development of integration and union construction. Presidents of Belarus and Russia plan to join in a big conversation.