Official delegations and businessmen from twenty countries take part in forum "Brest-2019"

A business forum is taking place in Brest these days. Over 130 enterprises from Belarus, Russia, Poland will present their goods and services. The forum is attended by official delegations and businessmen from Europe, Asia, Africa and America. Three investment and cooperation agreements have already been signed. For example, Belarus and Moldova plan to jointly grow special grape varieties in Pinsk.



Today, the first Brest SmartRoboFest robotics tournament will take place as part of the forum. There will also be a contact-cooperation exchange and a real estate auction.