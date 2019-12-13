Coral Technopark opens in Gomel

A straightforward way from new ideas to business and the source of income both in the Belarusian and foreign markets. The first module of Coral Technopark was opened in Gomel. The project is implemented on the territory of FEZ "Gomel-Raton" and is included in the state program of innovation development of Belarus. The new technopark includes offices and laboratories. A 3D modeling center with a powerful computer system will develop methods to apply digital technology in manufacturing and medicine. The agreement on cooperation has already been signed with Gomel Regional Clinical Hospital. There is also a promising direction - the use of new materials in high-tech operations, including neurosurgery. It is planned to involve universities with strong intellectual potential. Artem Bazarov, representative of the developer company: "The most interesting thing at the moment, I think, is the equipment module that is responsible for train safety. We now buy these modules at a very expensive price from Russia. And my development, which I made myself, is 163 times cheaper." When the so-called A module is commissioned next year, the Coral Technopark will reach its design capacity.