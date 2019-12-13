3.42 RUB
Construction of Gomel-Gorki oil pipeline starts in Gomel region
Construction of the first oil artery intended for internal transit has begun in Belarus. The main oil pipeline Gomel-Gorki will connect the southern and northern branches of the Belarusian oil transportation system, will have a length of 207 kilometers and will pump 6 million tons of raw materials per year. In addition, the pipeline is a more economical and reliable way than rail transportation. The oil artery will run through seven regions and will allow pumping raw materials between Belarusian refineries. As a result, it will be possible to improve logistics, resolve the issue of diversifying the supply of raw materials and form strategic reserves in the tank farms of Belarus. The main feature of such projects is the use of the latest technologies and equipment.
The project will cost 300 million rubles, without attracting loans and budget funds. Thepipelineisplannedtobecommissionedin 2022.
