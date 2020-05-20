First hydro power plant unveiled in Gomel Region

The investment project was implemented on the Iput River in Dobrush. 450 kilowatts of green energy per hour is the working maximum of the new hydroelectric power plant. The plant works with only three turbines. For Dobrush, the launch of the station is a historical event. The commissioning lasted a month. As a result, the district center received new jobs together with the energy facility. In general, investing in green energy now is a global trend. For Belarus, it is more than promising. Moreover, such stations do not pollute the environment. And the demand for clean energy is only increasing.





