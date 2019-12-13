3.43 RUB
Transport and logistics center of Belarusian Customs Service intensifies its work in Great Stone Industrial Park
The transport and logistics center of the Belarusian Customs Service intensifies its work in the Belarusian-Chinese Industrial Park. More than 40 vehicles can be served in the facility. The company has a warehouse complex of more than 15 000 square meters. The largest national logistics operator has chosen a strategic location for its center. The Great Stone is the vital point of the Silk Road economy belt between China and Europe.
Another large site will open next year in the park. China Merchants Sinchen is building a multifunctional complex with a hotel and conference halls. By the way, Belarus and China will celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022.
