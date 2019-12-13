Farms based on Belarusian projects to be constructed in Kazakhstan

Belarus is ready to act as a partner of Kazakhstan in the development of the agricultural sector. This sphere will become a key one for building up cooperation between Minsk and Nur-Sultan. The government spoke about its prospects today: Kazakhstan is one of our priority partners in the agro-industrial complex. The trade turnover in this area has quadrupled in the last five years! But countries expect more. Kazakhstan relies on the development of agricultural production and products processing. The Belarusian agricultural experience and technologies will be useful.