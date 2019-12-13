3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Farms based on Belarusian projects to be constructed in Kazakhstan
Belarus is ready to act as a partner of Kazakhstan in the development of the agricultural sector. This sphere will become a key one for building up cooperation between Minsk and Nur-Sultan. The government spoke about its prospects today: Kazakhstan is one of our priority partners in the agro-industrial complex. The trade turnover in this area has quadrupled in the last five years! But countries expect more. Kazakhstan relies on the development of agricultural production and products processing. The Belarusian agricultural experience and technologies will be useful.
The agenda includes the creation of joint ventures for milk processing in the territory of Kazakhstan. This opens up access for products to the large Chinese market.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All