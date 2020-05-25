Two new oil fields discovered in Khoyniki District

Our country is looking for alternative sources of hydrocarbons and, of course, continues to develop its own subsoil. Two new oil fields were discovered in Khoyniki District. According to geologists' calculations, the reserves of black gold in them may exceed 2 million tons. It's already clear that the oil is of excellent quality: light and low-sulfur. Drilling crews are currently working on the site. A few more weeks and the well will be put into commercial operation. The daily oil inflow will be 150 tons. There are almost 900 producing wells in Belarus. In order to assess the potential of new fields, prospecting and exploration work will continue in the coming years. About 10 more wells will be drilled in this area alone.