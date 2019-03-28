PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

First Social Investment Forum opens in Minsk

This is one of the measures that will help to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The task of the organizers is to encourage the Belarusian business to invest in projects that bring not only financial dividends, but also benefits for society. The forum brought together more than 300 participants, including officials, representatives of banks and foreign experts. Several social projects were presented at the forum: from employment of people with disabilities to medical rehabilitation.

