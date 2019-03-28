3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
First Social Investment Forum opens in Minsk
This is one of the measures that will help to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The task of the organizers is to encourage the Belarusian business to invest in projects that bring not only financial dividends, but also benefits for society. The forum brought together more than 300 participants, including officials, representatives of banks and foreign experts. Several social projects were presented at the forum: from employment of people with disabilities to medical rehabilitation.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All