Big innovation center of electronics opened in Minsk

The innovation cluster will unite ideas, business and technology. The creation of such infrastructure projects is part of the State Program for Innovative Development of the Country until 2020. World experience shows that technology hubs help speed up the process fr om the project idea to its implementation and market launch.



Horizont has opened a large innovation center. In the near future, the best specialists from all enterprises of the holding will move here. Thousands of employees will work in this technology cluster.

The center is innovative in every sense. Specific projects for consumer electronics, aircraft, navigation and video surveillance will be implemented here.