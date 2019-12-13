Belarusian-Azerbaijani business forum held in Minsk

Minsk and Baku intend to create joint production. A business forum was held in the Belarusian capital, where the prospects of cooperation between business circles were discussed in detail. Thus, along with tractors, there are plans to assemble utility vehicles and Belarusian elevators in Azerbaijan. The parties also want to create a joint production of medicines and veterinary drugs, mixed fertilizers made of Azerbaijani nitrogen and Belarusian potassium. According to Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko, business makes a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations. The task is to reach the level of mutual trade turnover of a billion dollars.

A decision has been made to supply drinks, develop tourism and joint organization of exhibitions. The agreements have been put on paper.

Andrei Shakhanovich, Deputy Director of Belinterexpo:

The memorandum of cooperation signed today with the Association of Exhibition Organizers of Azerbaijan will help develop our relations in the areas of organizing and holding exhibitions, including joint ones. We plan to organize joint exhibitions of Belarusian and Azerbaijani companies both in Belarus and Azerbaijan.