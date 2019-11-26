Meeting of Belarusian-Swiss business council to be held in Minsk

Belarus and Switzerland will talk about new projects today in Minsk. The meeting of the business council of two countries will be held in the capital. Dozens of top managers of large firms and enterprises from Switzerland will participate in the forum. Peter Shpuler, the head of the Stadler holding and a major investor in the Belarusian economy, will lead the group. Bilateral business negotiationswill take place, in addition to the plenary session. There are more than a hundred enterprises with the participation of the Swiss capital today in our country.



