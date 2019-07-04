3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Delegation of Beijing Federation of Trade Unions visiting Minsk
Belarus and China are strengthening cooperation in various fields. So, a delegation of the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions is visiting the capital now. The guests got acquainted with the methods of work of the branch unions in Minsk and exchanged experience with Belarusian colleagues in this direction. Further cooperation was discussed at a meeting with leaders of the city.
Representatives of the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions visited the Belarusian-Chinese industrial park Great Stone
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All