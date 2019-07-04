EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Delegation of Beijing Federation of Trade Unions visiting Minsk

Belarus and China are strengthening cooperation in various fields. So, a delegation of the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions is visiting the capital now. The guests got acquainted with the methods of work of the branch unions in Minsk and exchanged experience with Belarusian colleagues in this direction. Further cooperation was discussed at a meeting with leaders of the city.

Representatives of the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions visited the Belarusian-Chinese industrial park Great Stone

