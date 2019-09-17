Belarusian Industrial and Investment Forum starts in Minsk

Today the Belarusian Industrial and Investment Forum begins its work. Its main topics include developments for production, consumer novelties, primarily electric vehicles: scooters and bicycles, as well as planning for the next five-year period: by 2025, Belarus’s GDP should reach $ 100 billion. New business contacts will be tied with entrepreneurs from Slovakia, Japan and India - they seek new partners in our country. The Belarusian Industrial and Investment Forum will last 4 days.



