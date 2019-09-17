PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian Industrial and Investment Forum starts in Minsk

Today the Belarusian Industrial and Investment Forum begins its work. Its main topics include developments for production, consumer novelties, primarily electric vehicles: scooters and bicycles, as well as planning for the next five-year period: by 2025, Belarus’s GDP should reach $ 100 billion. New business contacts will be tied with entrepreneurs from Slovakia, Japan and India - they seek new partners in our country. The Belarusian Industrial and Investment Forum will last 4 days.

