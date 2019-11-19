International Entrepreneurship Forum to start in Minsk

The International Entrepreneurship Forum will begin in a few hours. It will bring together newcomers and experienced businessmen, government officials and international experts. Belagroprombank traditionally supports the Week in Belarus. Today they are working on creating an eco-system for the entrepreneurs. Centers of attraction will be created in Minsk and the regions, which will provide all conditions for the development of a business initiative. 3 Centers will open in the country by the end of this year, Centers will appear in each region next year.



World Entrepreneurship Week events will be held for another 4 days. The Mentor of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year awards will take place during the forum.



