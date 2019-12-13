New dealer center Geely opened in Minsk

Car dealership Atlant-M Borovaya will sell the vehicles. Space exploration theme made the opening ceremony more special. The company was one of the first in the national market. The smallest planetarium in the country was organized on the basis of the Atlas car. Geely presented a novelty in addition to their entire line: the Geometry A electric car.



Clients in Atlant-M plan will be attracted by beneficial offers. Selling will be based on a comfortable trade-in. A personal manager will help to replace an old car with a new Geely in one day. He will accompany at all stages of the acquisition and maintenance of the machine. Among the convenient offers are also a bonus system, leasing and loans, a transparent maintenance system.



