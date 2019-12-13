3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
New dealer center Geely opened in Minsk
Car dealership Atlant-M Borovaya will sell the vehicles. Space exploration theme made the opening ceremony more special. The company was one of the first in the national market. The smallest planetarium in the country was organized on the basis of the Atlas car. Geely presented a novelty in addition to their entire line: the Geometry A electric car.
Clients in Atlant-M plan will be attracted by beneficial offers. Selling will be based on a comfortable trade-in. A personal manager will help to replace an old car with a new Geely in one day. He will accompany at all stages of the acquisition and maintenance of the machine. Among the convenient offers are also a bonus system, leasing and loans, a transparent maintenance system.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All