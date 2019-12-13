Rent for land and some taxes for business to be reduced by half in Minsk

Minsk is ready to support the business by lowering taxes and rent payments. The authorities approved a list of sectors that can count on the state support in the second and third quarters. The head of Minsk Executive Committee Anatoly Sivak told about this. The list includes transport organizations, but not taxis, post offices, travel agencies, exhibition centers, as well as hotels, recreation centers and hostels. There will be benefits for workshops and dry cleaners. The mayor's office takes such actions to preserve jobs and the level of salaries.



