Minsk Region increases flax areas by 25%

The sowing campaign in Belarus continues. 40% of spring crops have already been sown in Minsk Region. The oilseeds are sown as well. So, in the central region of Belarus the areas for sowing flax are increased by a quarter to more than 8 thousand hectares fully sown by now.



Flax is Belarus' calling card.



The time of flax harvesting is September. The agrarians of the Minsk Region plan to harvest 28 thousand tons of flax. Traditional crop and the history of stages of its processing will be embodied in the thematic exhibition. For this purpose a flax museum will be created in Slutsk.



