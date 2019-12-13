85% of early spring crops sown in Minsk Region

Sowing of early spring grain and leguminous crops in Minsk Region goes more rapidly as compared to last year.



65% of the perennial herbs sowing plan has already been completed. Winter farms are being fed at the same time.



Nadezhda Serbinenko went to the fields of Chervensky District to evaluate the campaign.



Wheat, barley, oats and legumes have been sown there on the fields of "Natalievsk". Potatoes, annual herbs and corn are to be planted. Almost half of the fields of the economy are occupied by grain.



Director of the farm Elena Mokhnach every day begins with a detour of the fields to monitor the progress of work.



The land is dry, due to the snowless winter, but the absence of severe frosts contributed to the good preservation of winter crops.



Sowing goes at a high pace in Minsk Region. As soon as the weather permits and the nights become warmer, potatoes will be planted.

