PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

More than 40 new investment projects underway in Minsk region

Long-term business planning and production of in-demand products. More than 40 new investment projects are being implemented in the Minsk region. The fields of activity range from mushroom growing and pharmaceuticals to the production of building materials.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All