There is a growing demand for rape worldwide
The farmers of Belarus have coped with the harvest of rapeseed, one of the most popular agricultural crops in Europe. One ton of rapeseed oil on the market costs almost three times more than usual oil, over $700. It is not surprising that many agricultural enterprises this year have bet on the cultivation of this crop.
Growing demand for rape observed worldwide
Belarus, alongside Russia and Ukraine, is among the three major suppliers of rapeseed oil to the EU market. It is considered to be fashionable among gourmet, that is why chefs of cool restaurants use it more and more often. It is not surprising that the state pays suchattention to this culture. 41 thousand tons of rapeseed will be sent for processing in Mogilev Region this year.
Food security means economic security. Therefore, the work in the fields during these good weather days does not stop for a minute. This also applies to the harvest of grain.
