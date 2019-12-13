PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

There is a growing demand for rape worldwide

The farmers of Belarus have coped with the harvest of rapeseed, one of the most popular agricultural crops in Europe. One ton of rapeseed oil on the market costs almost three times more than usual oil, over $700. It is not surprising that many agricultural enterprises this year have bet on the cultivation of this crop.

Growing demand for rape observed worldwide

Belarus, alongside Russia and Ukraine, is among the three major suppliers of rapeseed oil to the EU market. It is considered to be fashionable among gourmet, that is why chefs of cool restaurants use it more and more often. It is not surprising that the state pays suchattention to this culture. 41 thousand tons of rapeseed will be sent for processing in Mogilev Region this year.

Food security means economic security. Therefore, the work in the fields during these good weather days does not stop for a minute. This also applies to the harvest of grain.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All