3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
MAZ presents universal vehicle with several types of loading
In Mogilev, MAZ officially presented the country's first multi-purpose vehicle with several types of loading. Thanks to manipulators for underground containers, they do not pollute the environment. There are already more than 300 of them in Mogilev. The machine is equipped with a sensor and video surveillance system. It is being collected at Mogilevtransmash.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All