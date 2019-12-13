PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

MAZ presents universal vehicle with several types of loading

In Mogilev, MAZ officially presented the country's first multi-purpose vehicle with several types of loading. Thanks to manipulators for underground containers, they do not pollute the environment. There are already more than 300 of them in Mogilev. The machine is equipped with a sensor and video surveillance system. It is being collected at Mogilevtransmash.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All