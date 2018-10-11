Trade balance with Russia for supply of Belarusian agricultural products signed in Mogilev

A trade balance with Russia for the supply of Belarusian agricultural products for the next year was signed during the Forum of Regions in Mogilev. It was preceded by talks in Moscow at the level of deputy prime ministers and heads of agrarian departments. As the head of the Belarusian Ministry of Agriculture and Food Leonid Zayats noted to journalists today, the balance sheets are fully coordinated and the total volume of our exports in 2019 will increase.