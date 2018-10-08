Mogilev ready for upcoming V Forum of regions of Belarus and Russia

In Mogilev, everything is ready for the upcoming Fifth Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia. Two thousand guests including 20 governors of Russia have already confirmed their arrival. It is planned to sign more than 70 documents on cooperation at the intergovernmental regional and district levels. As for specific economic arrangements, the organizers announce a record sum of half a billion dollars.

During the Forum there will be sections where specialists of the two countries will be able to discuss topical problems and prospects in the agrarian policy, cooperation of regions in digital economy. All participants of the Forum will be able to present their trade, economic, cultural, scientific and tourist potential at regional sites. The forum of the regions of Belarus and Russia will be held in Mogilev on October 10 -12.