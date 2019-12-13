Harvesting leaders honored in Mogilev Region

Mogilev Region was the first to get 100 thousand tons of grain. Today, the leaders of the harvesting were honored at agricultural plant "Zarya". A record yield of 75 centners per hectare has been recorded there. Three crews of combine harvesters, as well as three drivers were received gratitude and gifts.



A good harvest has also been recorded in the south-east of the region. Over 160 thousand tons of grain was produced there, which is almost 20% more than last year's figures.



