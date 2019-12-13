3.42 RUB
Harvesting leaders honored in Mogilev Region
Mogilev Region was the first to get 100 thousand tons of grain. Today, the leaders of the harvesting were honored at agricultural plant "Zarya". A record yield of 75 centners per hectare has been recorded there. Three crews of combine harvesters, as well as three drivers were received gratitude and gifts.
A good harvest has also been recorded in the south-east of the region. Over 160 thousand tons of grain was produced there, which is almost 20% more than last year's figures.
