Major food exhibition ProdExpo opens in Moscow

This year a record number of companies is participating : almost two and a half thousand firms from 69 countries. Among them there are more than 100 Belarusian brands. These are producers of milk, cheese, condensed milk, sausages, bakery products, sweets and spirits. Also our companies are participating in the exposition “Healthy Lifestyle”. These are natural products without sugar and gluten. ProdExpo is also a business platform for sharing experience and new deals.

