Expensive equipment fails at Mozyr Oil Refinery due to poor-quality Russian oil

The company is counting real losses. The cost of repair is not yet clear. The problem was caused by poor-quality Russian oil. Today, negotiations on the issue of poor-quality supplies will be held in Moscow. Belneftekhim team and Transneft director are discussing a difficult situation, and the ways of its handling.

