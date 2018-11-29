3.43 RUB
Meeting of EEC supreme audit institutions held in Moscow
The budget of Belarus, due to the distribution of import customs duties, received more than $ 500 million last year, said the Chairman of the State Control Committee of Belarus, Leonid Anfimov. Today, a meeting of the supreme financial control bodies of the EEC member states was held at the Audit Chamber of Russia. Each of the countries of the Union established its own rules for the distribution of the amounts of import duties. The standard for Belarus last year was 4.5%.
In the first 9 months of this year, the trade turnover of the EEC member states with third countries amounted to more than 500 billion dollars. The share of Belarus is 4.8%.
