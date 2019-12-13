PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Head of State visits Nesvizh District

In the beginning of the week the Head of state visited Nesvizh District

When the fridge is empty, one does not think about politics. More and more news is emerging in the world that many countries will face food shortages and hunger. For example, in neighboring Ukraine, agricultural production fell by 20% this year. There would be distraction from what is important. That's what the President said.

