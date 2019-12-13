Recycling complex to be built in Novopolotsk

In Novopolotsk, a regional complex for processing raw materials will be created on the basis of the household resources bioplant. The new polygon and sorting lines will unite several districts of Vitebsk Region. This will not only eliminate all mini dumps and prevent the formation of unsanctioned dumps, but also increase the efficiency of waste processing.



In Novopolotsk, they also plan to expand the sphere of waste management with recycling of worn tires and specialized packaging.



