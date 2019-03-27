Pakistan starts testing BelAZ trucks

The Belarusian auto giant is discovering new horizons. Pakistan has started testing our BelAZ trucks. The launch of one of the cars took place in a festive atmosphere at a cement plant in the city of Cherat. This is a visual result of the agreements of Minsk and Islamabad on expanding cooperation reached by the parties during the summit visits. Belarusian machine builders expect to significantly increase the volume of deliveries of mining equipment to the South Asian market.