PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Presidents of Belarus and Ukraine to take part in plenary session at forum of regions

This meeting its participants are already rightfully called historical. For the first time, a forum of the regions of Belarus and Ukraine is held in Gomel. Negotiations of the Business Cooperation Council took place and today Presidents of Belarus and Ukraine Alexander Lukashenko and Petro Poroshenko will take part in the plenary session.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All