Government develops set of measures to counter sanctions

Instead of solving problems together, combining resources, all efforts of the EU are focused on accusations in favor of Belarus and search for another reason to impose sanctions. The government has developed a set of measures to counteract the sanctions. In particular, road maps have been developed for each agency. On the whole, the industrial complex has shown good dynamics this year. For example, MAZ and BelAZ increased exports by a quarter of a million dollars.

