3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Government develops set of measures to counter sanctions
Instead of solving problems together, combining resources, all efforts of the EU are focused on accusations in favor of Belarus and search for another reason to impose sanctions. The government has developed a set of measures to counteract the sanctions. In particular, road maps have been developed for each agency. On the whole, the industrial complex has shown good dynamics this year. For example, MAZ and BelAZ increased exports by a quarter of a million dollars.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All